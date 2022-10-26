Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Victoria Thursday for a get out the vote campaign event, according to his campaign.

The event will be held at the PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant, 1201 W. Stayton Ave. Remarks are set to begin at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Abbott's stop in Victoria comes as early voting for November elections have already started, and will be open until Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

An Emerson College poll published on Monday shows Abbott with a 10-point lead over his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, who was in Victoria in August.

O'Rourke's remarks focused around gun control, abortion and health care, including attacking Abbott over his response to the Uvalde elementary school massacre and the 2021 winter storm.

Previously, Victoria County Republican Party Chairman Bill Pozzi said he expects Abbott will touch on topics important to his local GOP base during the Thursday event.

“I think he will talk about the economy, border security and law and order, which are all hot topics for Republican voters in Victoria,” Pozzi said last week.