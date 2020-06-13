COVID-19 upended how Crossroads residents recovering from addiction receive treatment.
Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach Center, which treats adult outpatients recovering from substance abuse disorders, is now averaging between 140 and 150 active patients, up from 105 to 115 before the pandemic, Executive Director Daniel Barrientos said.
“For those who are isolated, it’s a good opportunity to check in with someone and share their experiences,” said Elma Saenz, Billy T. Cattan’s clinical coordinator.
In an unprecedented step, the center switched from in-person to telehealth meetings on March 23 to comply with public health guidelines. One-on-one and group meetings are taking place on Microsoft Teams or Zoom.
Typically, HIPAA restrictions prevent behavioral health specialists from providing online services, but this changed when Gov. Greg Abbott waived telemedicine regulations in mid-March.
“If that hadn’t happened, we would’ve been in trouble as an organization financially,” Barrientos said. “The week before I started voicing my concerns about shutting down to our funders.”
When people lose their job or fall into financial trouble, they may turn to alcohol or drugs, Barrientos said.
According to modeling by the Texas-based Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, a 5% increase in the unemployment rate can be expected to correspond to 50,000 additional cases of substance abuse in the state per year.
The shift to telehealth has improved accessibility for Billy T. Cattan’s patients, especially people who live in rural areas or have limited access to transportation.
Before the pandemic, more than a quarter of clients would miss their appointments in a typical week, Barrientos said. Since the switch to telehealth, that proportion has plunged to 5%.
There are still challenges. Billy T. Cattan’s Narcotics Anonymous group is not meeting. And indigent patients who don’t have wifi or a device with a screen meet with clinicians over the phone and can’t attend group sessions.
Therapists and clients have had to adjust.
“In some ways it’s good because we find that clients will share a little bit more if you’re not right in front of them,” Saenz said. “In some ways it’s not. You don’t get the same read on a person, those visual cues.”
In addition to providing typical counseling, Saenz has also helped some patients apply for unemployment benefits or find food.
Barrientos expects telehealth regulations will remain suspended until the end of July, but he is unsure what the future holds beyond that. He hopes Billy T. Cattan can continue providing telehealth services for people who need it on a case-by-case basis.
“It’s given us the opportunity to continue to provide treatment services that they would’ve gone without,” Saenz said.
