Keep Victoria Beautiful staff and Adopt-A-Pet employees and management pose for a photo Oct. 3 at Adopt-A-Pet, 8215 Houston Highway. Adopt-A-Pet received KVB’s business beautification award for the month of October. The award is given monthly to recognize businesses that help to beautify the Victoria community through property upkeep, landscaping and other improvements. To nominate a business to receive the award, visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb and click on “Beautification Awards.”