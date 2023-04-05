A UHV student group and the Victoria Advocate will hold a political forum where candidates for two Victoria school board races and speakers will discuss a $10 million bond issue for Victoria College will answer questions.
The forum begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Walker Auditorium in the University North building at the University of Houston-Victoria campus. It will also be live on the Victoria Advocate’s Facebook page.
The student group Association of Future Advocates, Leaders and Lawyers is a nonpartisan political science organization.
Students, as well as the public, can submit questions to UHV’s Woodrow Wagner at wagnerw@uhv.edu or to Advocate Executive Editor Keith Kohn at kkohn@vicad.com by 8 a.m. Monday.
VISD candidates are District 3 incumbent Bret Baldwin and BJ Nelson; and District 5 incumbent Tami Keeling and Rick Jones.
Victoria College bond speakers will be college President Jennifer Kent and newspaper publisher Emett Alvarez.