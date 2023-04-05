Pattie Dodson Center
The Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center in Victoria is one location for those voting on Saturday, May 6, regarding the VISD and Victoria College bond elections.

 Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com

A UHV student group and the Victoria Advocate will hold a political forum where candidates for two Victoria school board races and speakers will discuss a $10 million bond issue for Victoria College will answer questions.

The forum begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Walker Auditorium in the University North building at the University of Houston-Victoria campus. It will also be live on the Victoria Advocate’s Facebook page.

The student group Association of Future Advocates, Leaders and Lawyers is a nonpartisan political science organization.

Students, as well as the public, can submit questions to UHV’s Woodrow Wagner at wagnerw@uhv.edu or to Advocate Executive Editor Keith Kohn at kkohn@vicad.com by 8 a.m. Monday.

VISD candidates are District 3 incumbent Bret Baldwin and BJ Nelson; and District 5 incumbent Tami Keeling and Rick Jones.

Victoria College bond speakers will be college President Jennifer Kent and newspaper publisher Emett Alvarez.

 

