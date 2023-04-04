A UHV student group and the Victoria Advocate are holding a political forum where candidates for two school board races and advocates for and against a $10 million bond issue for Victoria College will answer questions — some of them from you.
The forum begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 10 in the Walker Auditorium in the University North building on the University of Houston-Victoria campus. It will also be live on the Victoria Advocate’s Facebook page.
The student group Association of Future Advocates, Leaders and Lawyers is a nonpartisan political science organization.
UHV and Victoria College students are encouraged to reach out to wagnerw@uhv.edu with questions and anyone can send questions to Advocate Executive Editor Keith Kohn (kkohn@vicad.com).
Candidates and advocates involved include:
- VISD School Board Candidates for District 3: Bret Baldwin (incumbent) and BJ Nelson
- VISD School Board Candidates for District 5: Tami Keeling (incumbent) and Rick Jones
- Victoria College Bond: College president Jennifer Kent (for the bond) and newspaper publisher Emett Alvarez (against the bond)
It’s expected questions to the candidates and bond participants would last 45 minutes for each group, with a brief break between them.
All candidates will be asked the same questions; those for and against the bond likewise will be asked the same questions.
Election day for the school board seats and the college bond issue is May 6. The last day to register to vote for the election is this Thursday.
The last day the elections administrator’s office will accept applications for a mail-in ballot is April 25.