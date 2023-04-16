GALVESTON — The Victoria Advocate received seven awards this weekend at a conference of the industry group Texas Managing Editors.
The awards were for breaking news reporting, sports reporting, photography, page design and opinion writing.
"This is an excellent newspaper with a talented staff that has served its community well for a long time, and these awards affirm we continue to serve the readers of Victoria," said Executive Editor Keith Kohn.
Sports Editor Mike Forman received an honorable mention as Star Sports Reporter of the Year and former sports reporter and Assistant Editor Sam Fowler was given second place in the same category.
Tamara Diaz, who covered breaking news, such as a plane crash in Yoakum and court proceedings related to the planned demolition of the Luther Hotel in Palacios, received third place as the Star Breaking News Reporter of the Year.
Brad Allerton received honorable mention in the Designer of the Year category for his creative front page presentations.
Kohn received second-place awards for editorial writing and column writing. And former photojournalist Kit MacAvoy received a second-place award for photojournalism.
"The Advocate was honored for almost every aspect of news operations. That's an all-around good showing," Kohn said.
The Advocate's sister publication in East Texas, The Longview News-Journal, received four key awards, first place in editorial writing for Managing Editor Randy Ferguson; first place in headline writing for Furguson; second place in deadline writing for Jo Lee Ferguson; and honorable mention for sports photography for Les Hassell.
Both papers are owned by M. Roberts Media, which also owns the daily Tyler Morning Telegraph and four East Texas papers that publish less than daily.