Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.