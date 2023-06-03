The Victoria Advocate received seven journalism awards on Saturday from the Texas Press Association, including the key first place for general excellence.
In addition to the prestigious award for excellence in the 2022 Texas Better Newspaper Contest, the paper also received a first-place award for news writing by former staffers Tamara Diaz and Ian Grenier.
Photo editor Duy Vu and photojournalist Chase Cofield, along with former photojournalist Kit MacAvoy, together received a second-place award for news photography. Local news editor Jon Wilcox and Diaz also received a second-place award, for features writing. Designer Meredith Cash and former designer Brad Allerton received fourth-place in page design.
The Advocate also received a second-place award for best website and the staff won fourth place for the paper's magazine, Discover 361.
"This was really a bonus. I'm so proud of our team of awesome journalists. We don't work for awards, we work for our readers. But this is like the proverbial cherry atop a delicious sundae," said Keith Kohn, the paper's executive editor, who accepted the awards at the Texas Press Association's annual convention in Round Rock.
"We won these awards because we are dedicated to making Victoria and the Crossroads the best place it can be, and that means sometimes we have to push some buttons to do what's right. We're the public's watchdog, and we take that role very seriously," he said.
The Advocate's sister papers also did well. In fact, the seven papers in the group owned by M. Roberts Media, earned 63 awards, including 16 first-place honors. The other papers under the M. Roberts Media brand include the daily Longview News Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph, plus the Panola Watchman of Carthage, the Henderson News, the Kilgore News Herald and the Marshall News Messenger.