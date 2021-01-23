Morris Roberts, the Victoria Advocate’s late owner and publisher, will be inducted into the Texas Newspaper Foundation’s Hall of Fame for his contributions to the state’s newspaper industry.
After joining a conglomerate to purchase the Advocate from George French in 1942, Roberts became the paper’s sole owner in 1961 and laid the foundation for a newspaper ownership that has continued for three generations.
Stephen McHaney, Roberts’ grandson who is president of M. Roberts Media and publisher of the Longview News-Journal, said he was both proud and excited to hear that his grandfather was selected for the honor.
“When I think about him, he certainly set the tone and example of what a community newspaper should be,” McHaney said. “We certainly have all been raised to believe a community newspaper should be a force for good that improves the communities in which they operate (and) that is a legacy that I hope we’re still continuing today.”
The Austin-based Texas Newspaper Foundation created the Texas Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2006. Four people are inducted each year for outstanding contributions to the newspaper industry and their communities. Charles Moser, Tommy Thomason and Don Richards will also be inducted this year.
The hall of fame induction ceremony was supposed to be held Friday during the Texas Press Association 2021 Convention and Trade Show in Denton, according to a news release, but the convention and trade show were postponed until June 11-13.
McHaney said he plans to attend the hall of fame banquet in June in honor of his grandfather.
Roberts’ career in journalism started long before he came to the Advocate. While in college at Baylor University, he was the editor and manager of the Baylor Lariat. He later worked for the Brownsville Herald, The Pampa News and briefly owned KVIC radio station in Victoria.
After serving in the Texas House of Representatives from 1932-1937 and Texas Senate from 1937-1941, he moved to Victoria with an interest in oil refining.
When Roberts first became invested in the Advocate, the paper was published six days a week and had 20 employees on staff. Over the years, he expanded the paper from a small downtown building on William Street to its former two-story complex on East Constitution Street, where he installed a new offset press that was the largest in Texas at the time.
From 1948-49, Roberts served as president of the South Texas Press Association, a role his son, John M. Roberts, occupied 30 years later.
By 1968, the Advocate’s circulation had increased to more than 20,000 and was published seven days a week with the exception of Christmas Day, according to the Texas State Historical Association. Its employee force had grown to more than 100.
Roberts served as president, editor and publisher of the Advocate for 35 years before moving up to chairman of the board in 1980, when his son, John M. Roberts, succeeded him as publisher.
Roberts died Jan. 13, 1991 at the age of 84. At the time of his death, he had established the Advocate as a major influence for progress throughout the South Texas region, the Texas Newspaper Foundation said in a news release.
On Jan. 15, 1991, the Advocate’s editorial board wrote that, “just as there was no aspect of the Advocate’s continuing operation that escaped his attention or failed to engage his lively interest, it would be all but impossible to find an important area of Victoria’s civic life that has not been the beneficiary of his commitment, his wisdom and his generosity.”
