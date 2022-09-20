Struggling adult day care Affectionate Arms will be holding an open house 8-11 a.m. Friday at 3802 John Stockbauer Drive to celebrate National Adult Day Services Week.
The over 30-year-old day care has been struggling financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and is hoping in lieu of their annual barbecue fundraiser that the open house will generate interest.
"We're hoping this brings awareness of the services we provide," Executive Director Mary Garcia said. "The organization is still in dire need, and with National Adult Day Services Week and our 32nd birthday overlapping, we felt this was a good way to generate interest."
The center is open to people at least 18 years old who have a medical diagnosis that shows they need care, Garcia said. It provides activities such as bingo, puzzles, exercise and speakers. On the first Friday of the month, they have live music. Meals are furnished by DeTar hospital, and on-site medical care is also provided.
The open house will offer door prizes, provide refreshments, sell raffle tickets and give information and applications to anyone interested in using their services, she said.
Medicaid recipients are eligible for the program at no cost to the customer, Garcia said.
Garcia hoped to have more activities planned for the week, but logistics made doing so challenging, she said.
The center won't be having its annual barbecue fundraiser and auction because their current financial situation makes doing so difficult to put on such an event, Garcia said.
"This is a good service, but we need help from the community to keep going," she said, noting she hopes not only will the open house bring in new customers but also show it is a worthy cause to donate to.