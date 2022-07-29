Nine-year-old Keimryn Lee dreamed of serving as a police officer.
If she answered a phone call, the person on the other end may have heard her say, “911 what’s your emergency.”
Keimryn’s mother Askaskia Hobbs once asked her, “Why do you want to wear a police uniform?”
“I want to protect the community from the bad guys,” Keimryn said.
In October, Keimryn was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. She died July 12 — following months of surgeries and therapies targeted at the tumors in her lower back and shoulder blade. Hobbs wants to carry forward Keimryn’s passion for helping kids. Her daughter’s legacy also was honored by the Victoria Police Department Tuesday, when VPD’s youth camp was officially renamed “Camp Keimryn.”
“There came a point when you can’t keep taking bones out,” Hobbs said. “I asked Keimryn if she wanted to continue treatment. At this time she would give ‘Uh huh’ and ‘Nuh uh’ answers and when she said ‘Nuh uh,’ I knew she was serious.”
Saying no to more bone cancer treatments was not a sign of Keimryn giving up, her mother said. Instead, her mother will remember how Keimryn remained headstrong until the very end.
“She fought as long as she could,” Hobbs said.
Keimryn’s career dream came to fruition on March 31, when the Victoria Police Department named her an honorary officer.
On the day of ceremony, Keimryn already had battled bone cancer for five months.
“Her smile during the ceremony was amazing,” Hobbs said. “She carried a smile that could light up a room.”
Shortly after the ceremony, Keimryn was admitted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where she underwent immunotherapy treatments.
“It was scary to watch her blood pressure drop, but once she got well, she put her police uniform on for a red carpet exit,” Hobbs said.
The tumor in Keimryn’s lower back eventually forced her to rely on a walker. Hobbs said Keimryn’s willingness to use the device despite the pain was another example of her strength.
Besides protecting Victoria from crime, Keimryn loved to swim, spend time with her family on vacations in Rockport and sing inside Mt. Nebo Baptist Church every Sunday. Her favorite song was “Why Not Me” by Tasha Page-Lockhart.
Although Keimryn is now gone, her memory and inspiration continues to live on.
“Honorary police Officer Keimryn Lee represented the Victoria Police Department beautifully and was an inspiration to us all,” Chief Robert Arredondo Jr. said in a statement to the Advocate. “It was our honor to have a role in her going home ceremony. Officer Keimryn was a true example of how a person’s positive mindset can help inspire others. We will miss Officer Keimryn and her beautiful smile.”
This year, 37 children ages 10 to 14, attended the department’s camp.
On top of her passion for protecting her community, Keimryn will also be remembered for her spunk and her love for people, Hobbs said.
“If you asked her how she was doing, she would say ‘I’m good,’” her mother said. “She was truly a diva to the core.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.