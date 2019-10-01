Raheem Davon Jones’ former girlfriend and daughter’s mother testified for the prosecution in the punishment phase of his murder trial.
The state presented three character witnesses Tuesday morning at the Victoria County Courthouse.
A jury convicted Jones of murder Monday afternoon, and the trial has moved on to the punishment phase. During this time, both the prosecution and defense will present their case on the sentence the jury should pass down to Jones.
The jury can sentence Jones between five and 99 years in prison for the 2016 murder of 18-year-old Vonsell Ramirez. Marissa Martinez and Braylen Snell are also accused of Ramirez’s murder and have not yet faced prosecution.
The state called Lauryn Hampton to the stand to testify. Hampton is Jones’ former girlfriend and mother of his 6-month-old child.
Special Victoria County prosecutor Edward Wilkinson discussed two times Hampton had been abused by Jones. One of the times occurred in 2017 and the other in May 2019. Both of the incidents occurred while Jones was out of jail on a $300,000 bond.
The 2017 altercation happened in the front seat of Hampton’s Jeep. Jones grabbed her by the head and pulled her to the passenger side where he held her down on the floorboard with his foot. He then blasted the heater, Hampton testified.
“I don’t think he’s a violent person,” she said when Wilkinson asked about Jones temperament. “It was like any other relationship. We had our ups and downs.”
The 2019 incident occurred at Hampton’s home. The two were drinking vodka and Sprite when Jones wanted to leave. Hampton testified that she wouldn’t give him a ride, so he physically held her down.
“I was on the floor, and he had his hands restraining my hands,” she testified.
Despite the incidents, Hampton said she didn’t want to be there testifying against Jones.
“I want (the jury) to know that at the end of the day, (Jones) is not a bad person,” she said during the defense’s cross examination. “He’s not a bad person despite what anyone says.”
The Raheem Jones murder trial has moved on to the punishment phase. The prosecution and defense will present character witnesses today for jurors to consider when deciding Jones sentence. pic.twitter.com/T7gyotpvHE— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) October 1, 2019
The prosecution also called David Baker, A&A Bail Bonding operation manager, about Jones’ stumbles while he was out of jail on a bond through A&A. Calhoun County deputy Trenton Ballard, who responded to the 2019 incident, testified.
Court is scheduled to reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.