Julia Welder, Susan Orsak, and LuAnn O’Connor, of Victoria, sales associates with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, were recently named to the company’s 2022 International Diamond Society. Only the top 10% of all Coldwell Banker sales associates worldwide qualified for this distinguished group. 

In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

