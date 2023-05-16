Julia Welder, Susan Orsak, and LuAnn O’Connor, of Victoria, sales associates with Coldwell Banker The Ron Brown Company, were recently named to the company’s 2022 International Diamond Society. Only the top 10% of all Coldwell Banker sales associates worldwide qualified for this distinguished group.
In Good Company recognizes people who have won awards, been promoted or completed training. To get your news published, send us your announcement complete with name of employee, name of business and the honor received along with a color head-and-shoulder photo to biznews@vicad.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Robert Harvey said:
Johnny and family. We are sorry to hear of the loss of your Mother. Our prayers are with you and all the family.
Linda and Robert Harvey---Bay City TX and Ruidoso NM
TIMOTHY BUSBY said:To Stephen and Christina, very sorry and hopping your mom is now at peace. If a person can be measured by their children then your mom was successful is raising her family right. Sorry for your loss.
-
Isaac Jefferson said:
My sincere condolence to you Elmo and your Family.
Isaac Jefferson Jr.
Patsy Coalson said:
Donald, we are so sorry to hear of Lorna’s passing. Praying for you and your family. May she Rest In Peace. God Bless you always.
Patsy and Les Coalson
Jessica Baladez said:
Oh Mrs.Sullivan 💔we will truly miss you ….you always made us laugh and I’ll always remember what you told me we’d do if you ever saw me in Shiner 🌹Fly High ❤️