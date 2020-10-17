Fourteen Crossroads students were awarded scholarships from the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show. The scholarships totaled $19,000.
Haley Foeh, of Victoria, was awarded the $1,750 Mark Scherer Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Timothy and June Foeh. She plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in animal sciences.
Addison McKelvey, of Goliad, was awarded the $1,500 Melvin Scherer Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Jason and Michele McKelvey. She plans to attend Tarleton State University to major in animal sciences.
Carlyssa Borchert, of Inez, was awarded the $1,500 John Stockbauer Jr. Memorial Scholarship. She is the granddaughter of Jennifer Dunno. She plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in animal sciences.
Annabelle M. Gasaway, of Victoria, was awarded the $1,500 Jock Ross Memorial Scholarship. She is the daughter of Rickey and Griselda Gasaway. She plans to attend Tarleton State University to major in animal sciences.
Blake J. Sitka, of Hallettsville, was awarded the $1,500 David Deirlam Memorial Scholarship. He is the son of Roger and Brenda Sitka. He plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in animal sciences.
Shelby Berckenhoff, of Hallettsville, was awarded a $1,250 Academic Scholarship. She is the daughter of David and Lisa Berckenhoff. She plans to attend Tarleton State University to major in animal sciences.
Taygen Fromme, of Goliad, was awarded a $1,250 Academic Scholarship. She is the daughter of Josh and Cheyanne Fromme. She plans to attend Tarleton State University to major in animal sciences.
Sophie Seidel, of Westhoff, was awarded a $1,250 Academic Scholarship. She is the daughter of Warren and Jeannie Seidel. She plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in animal sciences.
Emily Vincik, of Shiner, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. She is the daughter of Charles and Sherri Vincik. She plans to attend Tarleton State University to major in wildlife biology.
Georgia Erwin, of Yoakum, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. She is the daughter of Brandi and Robby Erwin. She plans to attend Blinn College to major in veterinary technology.
Ashley Alford, of Ganado, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. She is the daughter of Robert and Jan Alford. She plans to attend Vet Tech Institute to major in veterinary technology.
Keegan Aubrey Brumfield, of Port Lavaca, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. She is the daughter of Jason and Sarah Brumfield. She plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in agricultural communication.
Jakob David Denton, of Nordheim, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. He is the son of Samantha and David Denton. He plans to attend Texas A&M University to major in wildlife biology.
Bryant Bordovsky, of Port Lavaca, was awarded a $1,250 Opportunity Scholarship. He is the son of Steven and Noemi Bordovsky. He plans to attend Blinn College to major in agricultural engineering.
