Thirty-five contestants vying for a place on the Queen Victoria court stood before judges Saturday in a competition held within the 2021 Victoria Livestock Show.

The pageant was originally scheduled for Feb. 20, but was rescheduled for Saturday because of the winter storm the previous week.

After showcasing their Western and formal wear, five of the contestants were crowned and others were selected to join the 2021 court.

Queen Victoria Competition

Queen Victoria: Lila Perry

Grand Duchess: Izabella “Bella” Zeplin

Duchess: Kaylyn Matula

Top Ad Sales: Lila Perry

Miss Congeniality: Izabella “Bella” Zeplin

Miss Photogenic: Izabella “Bella” Zeplin

Junior Queen Victoria Competition

Junior Queen Victoria: Madison Kubecka

Grand Duchess: Addisyn Turner

Duchess: Emma Meyer

Top Ad Sales: Emma Meyer

Miss Congeniality: Skylar Rangnow

Miss Photogenic: Madison Kubecka

Young Queen Victoria Competition

Young Queen Victoria: Ryker Pearson

Grand Duchess: Madyn Schroeder

Duchess: Ella Lange

Top Ad Sales: Ryker Pearson

Miss Congeniality: Kambry Alvarez

Miss Photogenic: Ellasyn Stumfoll

Little Miss Cowgirl Competition

Little Miss Cowgirl: Charlotte Leita

Grand Duchess: Hartley Lange

Duchess: Sadie Ellis

Top Ad Sales: Charlotte Leita

Miss Congeniality: Patti Ann Riley

Miss Photogenic: Conleigh Whitley

Little Mister Cowboy Competition

Little Mister Cowboy: Lane Coldewey

1st Runner Up: Garrett Alvarez

2nd Runner Up: Hunter Harrelson

Top Ad Sales: Hunter Harrelson

Mister Congeniality: Garrett Alvarez

Mister Photogenic: Lane Coldewey

