Thirty-five contestants vying for a place on the Queen Victoria court stood before judges Saturday in a competition held within the 2021 Victoria Livestock Show.
The pageant was originally scheduled for Feb. 20, but was rescheduled for Saturday because of the winter storm the previous week.
After showcasing their Western and formal wear, five of the contestants were crowned and others were selected to join the 2021 court.
Queen Victoria Competition
Queen Victoria: Lila Perry
Grand Duchess: Izabella “Bella” Zeplin
Duchess: Kaylyn Matula
Top Ad Sales: Lila Perry
Miss Congeniality: Izabella “Bella” Zeplin
Miss Photogenic: Izabella “Bella” Zeplin
Junior Queen Victoria Competition
Junior Queen Victoria: Madison Kubecka
Grand Duchess: Addisyn Turner
Duchess: Emma Meyer
Top Ad Sales: Emma Meyer
Miss Congeniality: Skylar Rangnow
Miss Photogenic: Madison Kubecka
Young Queen Victoria Competition
Young Queen Victoria: Ryker Pearson
Grand Duchess: Madyn Schroeder
Duchess: Ella Lange
Top Ad Sales: Ryker Pearson
Miss Congeniality: Kambry Alvarez
Miss Photogenic: Ellasyn Stumfoll
Little Miss Cowgirl Competition
Little Miss Cowgirl: Charlotte Leita
Grand Duchess: Hartley Lange
Duchess: Sadie Ellis
Top Ad Sales: Charlotte Leita
Miss Congeniality: Patti Ann Riley
Miss Photogenic: Conleigh Whitley
Little Mister Cowboy Competition
Little Mister Cowboy: Lane Coldewey
1st Runner Up: Garrett Alvarez
2nd Runner Up: Hunter Harrelson
Top Ad Sales: Hunter Harrelson
Mister Congeniality: Garrett Alvarez
Mister Photogenic: Lane Coldewey
