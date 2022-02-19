The 2022 Queen Victoria Pageant was at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Community Center Dome. Gary Moses served as the emcee this event where the new court that will reign over the Victoria Livestock Show was named.
Competing age divisions are:
Queen Victoria: 15-18 years old. A scholarship, tiara, sash, bouquet, and belt buckle will be awarded.
Junior Queen Victoria: 11-14 years old. A scholarship, tiara, sash, bouquet, and belt buckle will be awarded.
Young Queen Victoria: 7-10 years old. A scholarship, tiara, sash, bouquet, and belt buckle will be awarded.
Little Miss Cowgirl: 4-6 years old. A scholarship, tiara, sash, bouquet, and belt buckle will be awarded.
Little Mister Cowboy: 4-6 years old. A scholarship, leather hat band, and belt buckle will be awarded.
First runner up and second runner up in each division will receive awards as well and will participate with the court throughout the year.
Little Miss Cowgirl contestants:
- Sadie Ellis, 5, daughter of Madison Hewitt and Bracken Ellis.
- Savannah McNeill, 5, daughter of Dr. John and Wendy McNeill.
- Taylor Martinez, 5, daughter of Hector and Victoria Martinez.
- Conleigh Whitley, 5, daughter of Preston and Kelli Whitley.
Little Mister Cowboy contestants:
- Garrett Alvarez, 5, son of Kelly Alvarez and Matthew Alvarez Jr.
- Hunter Harrelson, 6, son of David and Christy Harrelson.
Young Queen Victoria contestants:
- Kambry Alvarez, 9, Mission Valley Elementary, 4th grade,
daughter of Kelly Alvarez and Matthew Alvarez Jr.
- Mackenzie Brown, 9, Mission Valley Elementary, 3rd grade,
daughter of Macey Brown.
- Paityn Williams, 9, Mission Valley Elementary, 4th grade, daughter of Codey Taylor and Chris Williams.
- Payton Meyer, 9, Nazareth Academy, 3rd grade, daughter of Samantha Izard and Granvel Meyer.
- Sophie McNeill, 8, Trinity Episcopal School, 2nd grade, daughter of Dr. John and Wendy McNeill.
- Alaska Hons, 9, Aloe Elementary, 3rd grade, daughter of Megan Booth and Bryan Hons.
- Sydnie McNeill, 8, Trinity Episcopal School, 2nd grade, daughter of Dr. John and Wendy McNeill.
Junior Queen Victoria contestants:
- Addisyn Turner, 14, Victoria West High School, freshman, daughter of Corey and Jill Turner.
- Avery Urban, 13, Our Lady of Victory, 8th grade, daughter of Michael and Amy Urban.
- Emma Meyer, 12, Nazareth Academy, 7th grade, daughter of Samantha Izard and Granvel Meyer.
- Johanna Smith, 14, Patti Welder Middle School, 8th grade, daughter of Chris and Kelly Smith.
- Peyton Emerson, 13, Industrial Junior High School, 8th grade, daughter of Jenny Petru and Seth Smith.
- Skylar Rangnow, 12, Patti Welder Middle School, 7th grade, daughter of Colin and Brande Rangnow.
Queen Victoria contestants:
- Hailey Urban, 16, Saint Joseph High School, junior, daughter of Michael and Amy Urban.
- Macie Kolodziejczyk, 16, Industrial High School, junior, daughter of Jeffery and Shanda Kolodziejczyk.
- Skylar Anderson, 18, Victoria West High School graduate, daughter of John and Cheryl Anderson.
- Madyson Sebby, 17,Victoria West High School, senior, daughter of Wade and Kellye Sebby.
