Oct 26-27

Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St.

$40 per person per day • All educational sessions are held in the Annex.

6 a.m. - Early registration and breakfast both days

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Annex 1&2

Cattlemen’s College 1

CEU credit: 1 Drift; 1 general; 1 law and regulations

7-10 a.m.

Picolinic Acid Training

Pasture & Range Management

Dr. Megan Clayton, professor, Extension range specialist, AgriLife Extension

Pasture & Hay Field Weed Management Alternatives

Dr. Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension

Moderator – Dr. Megan Clayton

Annex 4

Crops Management

CEU credit: 2 IPM

Coastal Bend Crops Research Review

Dr. Josh McGinty and Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension

Risk Management for Volatile Markets

Donna Hughes, Consultant, StoneX Financial

IPM Update in Crops

Dr. Dalton Ludwick, AgriLife Extension

Moderator - Anthony Netardus, AgriLife Extension

10 a.m. - Trade show opens

11:30 a.m. – LuncheonDr. Milt Thomas, director, Texas A&M AgriLife Research Center, Beeville “New Trait Development for Beef Cattle Grazing in South Texas and Texas AgriLife Research Beeville”

Annex 1&2

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Cattlemen’s College II

CEU credit: 1 IPM; 2 general

Beef Herd Management

Dr. Joe Paschal, AgriLife Extension

Beef Promotion Quality Program’s Update

Jordan Manning, Texas Beef Council

Forage Selection and Grassland Carbon Storage in South Texas

Dr. Jamie Foster, AgriLife Research

Moderator – Dr. Joe Paschal

Annex 4

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Wildlife

CEU credit: 3 IPM

Native Plants for Quail Restoration and Ecology

Dr. Aaron Sumerall, Pig Brig

Whitetail Deer Management & Habitat

Dr. Aaron Sumerall, Pig Brig

Establishing Wildlife Habitat

Doug Jobes, Texas A&M-Kingsville; Texas Native Seeds

Moderator - Dr. Aaron Sumerall

6 p.m. — Trade Show closes

Thursday, Oct. 27

Annex 1&2

7-10 a.m.

TDA License Recertification I

CEU credit: 1 laws and regulations; 1 IPM; 1 drift

Pesticide Compliance Issues

Melissa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture

Innovative Pasture Management Concepts

Rob Brooks, Bayer Range & Pasture Specialist

Broadleaf Weed Control in Pastures

Rachel Walker, Corteva Agri-Science

Moderator - Greg Baker, AgriLife Extension

Annex 4

7 -11 a.m.

Pesticide Applicator Training

Brian Yanta, AgriLife Extension

10 a.m. – Trade Show opens

11:30 a.m.- LuncheonGreg Goudeau, Owner, Navasota Livestock Auction “What Happens to Cattle in the Auction Barn?

1:30-4:30 p.m.

Annex 1&2

TDA License Recertification II

CEU credit: 1 laws and regulations; 1 IPM, 1 general

Texas Water issues

Ward Ling, Texas Water Resources Institute

IPM Strategies for Agriculture

Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension

Pesticide Laws & Regulations

Dr. Mark Matocha, AgriLife Extension

Moderator - Stephen Biles

5 p.m. - Trade Show closes

Recommended For You


Tags