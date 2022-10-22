Oct 26-27
Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St.
$40 per person per day • All educational sessions are held in the Annex.
6 a.m. - Early registration and breakfast both days
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Annex 1&2
Cattlemen’s College 1
CEU credit: 1 Drift; 1 general; 1 law and regulations
7-10 a.m.
Picolinic Acid Training
Pasture & Range Management
Dr. Megan Clayton, professor, Extension range specialist, AgriLife Extension
Pasture & Hay Field Weed Management Alternatives
Dr. Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension
Moderator – Dr. Megan Clayton
Annex 4
Crops Management
CEU credit: 2 IPM
Coastal Bend Crops Research Review
Dr. Josh McGinty and Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension
Risk Management for Volatile Markets
Donna Hughes, Consultant, StoneX Financial
IPM Update in Crops
Dr. Dalton Ludwick, AgriLife Extension
Moderator - Anthony Netardus, AgriLife Extension
10 a.m. - Trade show opens
11:30 a.m. – Luncheon – Dr. Milt Thomas, director, Texas A&M AgriLife Research Center, Beeville “New Trait Development for Beef Cattle Grazing in South Texas and Texas AgriLife Research Beeville”
Annex 1&2
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Cattlemen’s College II
CEU credit: 1 IPM; 2 general
Beef Herd Management
Dr. Joe Paschal, AgriLife Extension
Beef Promotion Quality Program’s Update
Jordan Manning, Texas Beef Council
Forage Selection and Grassland Carbon Storage in South Texas
Dr. Jamie Foster, AgriLife Research
Moderator – Dr. Joe Paschal
Annex 4
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Wildlife
CEU credit: 3 IPM
Native Plants for Quail Restoration and Ecology
Dr. Aaron Sumerall, Pig Brig
Whitetail Deer Management & Habitat
Dr. Aaron Sumerall, Pig Brig
Establishing Wildlife Habitat
Doug Jobes, Texas A&M-Kingsville; Texas Native Seeds
Moderator - Dr. Aaron Sumerall
6 p.m. — Trade Show closes
Thursday, Oct. 27
Annex 1&2
7-10 a.m.
TDA License Recertification I
CEU credit: 1 laws and regulations; 1 IPM; 1 drift
Pesticide Compliance Issues
Melissa Barton, Texas Department of Agriculture
Innovative Pasture Management Concepts
Rob Brooks, Bayer Range & Pasture Specialist
Broadleaf Weed Control in Pastures
Rachel Walker, Corteva Agri-Science
Moderator - Greg Baker, AgriLife Extension
Annex 4
7 -11 a.m.
Pesticide Applicator Training
Brian Yanta, AgriLife Extension
10 a.m. – Trade Show opens
11:30 a.m.- Luncheon — Greg Goudeau, Owner, Navasota Livestock Auction “What Happens to Cattle in the Auction Barn?
1:30-4:30 p.m.
Annex 1&2
TDA License Recertification II
CEU credit: 1 laws and regulations; 1 IPM, 1 general
Texas Water issues
Ward Ling, Texas Water Resources Institute
IPM Strategies for Agriculture
Stephen Biles, AgriLife Extension
Pesticide Laws & Regulations
Dr. Mark Matocha, AgriLife Extension
Moderator - Stephen Biles
5 p.m. - Trade Show closes