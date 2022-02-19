Since its start, the Special Livestock Show has been giving children, ”an experience they may not of ever had,” said Paige Melton, Victoria County Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development.
The special needs show was first hosted in February 2016 during the Victoria Livestock show and has continued since then.
The show pairs show buddies, or youth with special needs, with a mentor from the local 4-H and FFA, said Melton.
Most of the show buddies live in town, can't afford animals, don't have space or other reasons that prevent them from being able to show livestock, Melton said. 4-H and FFA members volunteer their time to give kids with special needs an opportunity to show.
“It’s just to give them that experience – to bond with an animal and get to touch them, brush them, show them,” Melton said.
As someone who grew up showing livestock, Melton said she is passionate about sharing that experience with anyone that she can. Showing livestock is about doing something with family, lessons learned, responsibility and more.
Through her time showing, Melton said she's had numerous interactions with special needs youth.
When they show you can see, “the light on their faces, how excited they get,” Melton said. “A lot of times the animals sense something and they're super calm and gentle – they just submit to whatever that child wants to do.”
Melton said gentleness of the animals and the interactions between them and the kids is almost like therapy.
"The whole event is special, and once you see it you will get it,” she added.
Not only do the show buddies get to have an experience they otherwise may not have, but this even benefits those acting as mentors too, Melton said. The 4-H and FFA members give back to the community and share things they have learned with others.
Livestock shows are competitive and this event allows the 4-H and FFA kids to take a step back and remember why they are showing, Melton said. The special needs show also brings in more diversity and shows that it is not, “all just about showing animals.”
“Sometimes (4-H and FFA kids) think that (kids with special needs) are not the same because they have disabilities and can’t do what they can,” Melton said.
The special needs show allows inclusivity and shows 4-H and FFA members and others that those with disabilities can show too, Melton said.
The 4-H and FFA mentors bring their animals for the show buddies to show, Melton said. Show buddies are able to choose from numerous livestock animals to show including pigs, goats, lambs, steers, heifers, pigs and rabbits.
The special needs show will be on Feb. 26. There is no hard deadline for those who want to volunteer to be mentors, however, there is a deadline for show buddies.
For more information about this event call Melton at the Victoria County Extension Office, 361-575-4581.
