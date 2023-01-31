Robust world supply with stagnant global demand should cool down grain prices in 2023 if we have little surprises. Now, grain prices are back to the 2021 level after a drought in South America and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the prices to soar in early 2022.
The International Grains Council projects an international decrease in grain production (-1.5%) and a sharp reduction in trade (-4%). In addition, USDA published the first crop report of 2023 on Jan. 12. In summary, they forecast a rebound in cotton production, recovering from last year’s drought; a decline in soybean yield and planted area, lowering inventories and exports; a reduction in corn production because higher yield will not offset the drop in acreage; and an increase in wheat production to meet the domestic demand growth. The following day, futures markets responded to the report by jumping more than 2% in corn and soybean prices and dropping 2.5% the cotton prices.
USDA expects a reduction of 1,144 million bushels in domestic corn production, reflecting mainly the drop in corn for feed and exports, 417 million and 396 million bushels, respectively. Brazil, another major producer, expects a record crop year, harvesting over 310 million tons of grains, an increase of 15% from the previous crop year.
China, the world’s largest commodity consumer, has been easing the restrictive measures against COVID-19, indicating an increase in economic activity in 2023 and, therefore, a possible increase in grain demand. Also, Western countries recently put a price cap on Russian crude oil. If that means less oil on the market, higher oil prices may stimulate the demand for grains because corn is an input for ethanol, and soybean is an ingredient for biofuel. Nevertheless, most experts project a global recession in 2023, easing overall consumption.
As the U.S. economy heads to a recession, the agricultural sector may be one of the rare winners, recovering from recent years of downturn. But farmers still face high operational costs due to inflated equipment and fertilizer prices. Also, borrowing money for land or equipment became more expensive because of high-interest rates to fight inflation. However, the sharp drop in natural gas prices over the past months may reduce the costs, as it is an essential component of fertilizers.
Overall, expecting moderately lower prices, grain producers who manage costs well may have a fine year.