The 75th anniversary Victoria Livestock show has arrived.
But it didn’t happen overnight.
Thousands of students have shown their animals, earned scholarships and learned valuable lessons. Those experiences aren’t limited to the past but continue to grow today.
For the 75th year, show advertising chairperson Robin Janecka started gathering a complete history of the livestock show through old newspaper clippings, programs and other memorabilia.
“I really don’t know what we’re going to find,” Janecka said as she sifted through pages of history.
Before the Victoria Livestock Show, came the Jaycees Victoria Livestock Show. From 1941-47, the Jaycees hosted the annual livestock show before the Jaycees joined forces with the Livestock Show Association to create the Victoria Livestock Show Victoria residents currently know.
In the first few years of its creation, the show was held in tents on the corner of Main and Rio Grande streets. In 1948, the show was moved to York Park on the corner of Laurent and Rio Grande streets, according to a History of the Victoria Livestock Show report. H-E-B now stands at the location.
In 1954, 27 people came together to cosign for $10,000. The money went to the construction of a 60-feet by 100-feet stock show building in Riverside Park, according to the report.
In 1955, people saw the addition of a livestock show shed for $1,500 and $4,500 on fixtures. This was built by the parents of 4-H and FFA members, according to the report.
This was the home of the Victoria County Livestock show for the next 14 years.
Throughout the ‘50s additions were added to the site to make room for educational and commercial exhibits, animals and breeders.
In 1962, discussions began surrounding a building large enough to house the stock show, auto shows and even concerts. No plans were completed at this time.
By 1965 though, it was decided a larger facility was needed and was proposed to the City of Victoria, according to the report.
Fundraising began to build the new facility on North Street. It was decided that this building needed to go beyond the livestock show and be for the whole community.
This was the birth of the Victoria Community Center.
The facility housed the first livestock show there in 1967. Tom O’Connor cut the ribbon during the opening of the building.
In 1974, the lamb and hog carcass divisions were added to the livestock show for the first time. Three years later in 1977, the Halloween Haunted House was started.
In 1984, Kathrun Bassano, who lived on Wischkaemper Road, became the first woman to formally become a member of the Victoria Jaycees Chapter.
Two years later, the commercial cattle barn was built at the Victoria Community Center, according to the report. This is also the first year the Victoria County Livestock show had a broiler division.
The grant champion steer sold for $3,783, and the grand champion barrow sold for $1,776 in 1987.
In 1994, auction prices rocketed with the grand champion lamb selling for $4,000 and steer sold for $7,200.
The 50th anniversary of the show was celebrated in 1996.
Janecka said, as a former participant, she loves to see how things have changed and even recognizing things from the past. She even remembers participating in the short-lived fashion show in the ‘90s.
“They have tried different things throughout the years,” she said. “It’s all about the volunteers they have.”
