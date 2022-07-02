A few weeks ago, one of our Extension agriculture communications folks sent out a news article about the drought and the impact it and fertilizer prices were having on hay availability and production. The Extension forage specialist in Overton, Vanessa Corriher-Olsen and I gave our thoughts on the drought and hay production. The article was picked up by quite a few papers and magazines and radio stations (not all agricultural) because I have had several phone calls and emails to explain and elaborate on the comments.
I certainly do not mind explaining beef cattle production to the writers or editors that call, all are genuinely interested. They have all seen cattle grazing in pastures and hay being made in fields, but they may not always connect the dots from those pastures to their plates.
Many want to know why we feed hay, why we cannot just irrigate our grass, why we do not move the cows to where there is grass, is this drought due to climate change, etc. I think it is important to take the time to visit in as much depth and detail as possible since their interaction with me (or you) can have a positive effect on their outlook on animal agriculture and cattle and beef specifically to hundreds and if not thousands of readers or listeners.
I explain why we make hay and how it is fed and why, that grass needs rainfall to grow and few of us can irrigate (or afford to), and that high heat actually slows grass growth and reduces hay yield and quality. I also discuss the costs (and value) of hay production and feeding and how the price of oil affects the cost of fertilizer and hay production. I relate that the U.S. is the primary user of fertilizer in the world (and was a major producer) but we make very little of it, so we have to import it, in competition with countries that are greatly expanding food production and fertilizer use like China and India.
They want to know if this will raise the price of beef in the grocery store and so I cover cattle values (cows, calves and fed cattle), the costs of production and gain, and explain the cattle cycle and what it means. I also tell them that even though our costs go up, our prices may not. One asked if the price of milk will increase since dairy cows might have to be culled and I explain that the price of milk might increase since their feed costs (alfalfa and feed grains) have increased.
I relate this because we all need to be able to talk about our farms and ranches to people who ask about them. Most have no idea of livestock and meat production, much less food, fiber, or forage crops. When I was younger, I would roll my eyes at these folks with what I thought were stupid questions, now I know that was a mistake. Be willing to educate, know better.
