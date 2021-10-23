Anyone who's driven through a Whataburger or bought a steak in the last year and a half has probably noticed that beef prices are booming.
Unfortunately, ranchers have not shared in those profits, said Dr. David Anderson, a professor and livestock economist at Texas A&M University.
"As soon as all the shutdowns at packing plants happened, we saw record beef prices in wholesale and retail," Anderson said. "We certainly saw higher prices this year as well. Restaurants reopening, economic recovery and growth and higher prices of shipping and moving stuff around have all led to higher prices for consumers."
Anderson returns to the South Texas Farm & Ranch Show this year to talk about trends in cattle markets, important factors in determining beef prices and the outlook for the future.
Despite all the turmoil since the pandemic started, there are reasons for optimism, he said.
With the total cow herd in the United States shrinking, ranchers can expect to see better prices for their cattle going forward, Anderson said. And exports of American beef are booming.
"We continue to find new markets and add to our big markets," he said.
Looking ahead, Anderson expects branded products such as natural, grass-fed or non-hormone-treated beef to continue to gain popularity. While niche products are usually priced at a premium, they also come with increased production costs, he said.
Smaller, local packing plants are also becoming increasingly popular, he said.
"What might not have worked some years ago, premiums can change to where it works better now," Anderson said. "Just being open to new ideas is not a bad idea."
