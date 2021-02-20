A line of customers stood before Jamie Afflerbach as she fielded questions about okra, fresh chicken eggs and other commodities while scribbling down pre-orders in a small notebook.
“I’d have my whole setup here if it weren’t for this week’s freeze,” the Mission Valley resident said. “But I have seen a lot of my regulars — some new faces, too, which is always good.”
Afflerbach, like many of the vendors at the Victoria Farmers’ Market on Saturday, weathered harsh conditions to maintain her crops and livestock through the week’s winter storm.
Her business, Tempe’s Temptations, sells an assortment of produce, homemade pickles, spices and pastries. Though she could only bring a small selection of produce due to the storm, she took orders to fulfill later for customers.
“The storm really did a number on farmers in the area,” Afflerbach said. “It’s tough for farmers to grow those products right now, but we are prepping for our next crops soon.”
She estimated market regulars might see a delay in certain crop availability because of the storm.
“I am holding off on planting my next crop, which will be rooted plants, for another week or so,” she said.
Though the vendors sell different kinds of products, from pickled produce and raw eggs to Wagyu beef and fruity wines, they all shared hardships brought on by the winter storm’s frigid temperatures, power losses and water outages.
Andrew Fries, the general manager for Bubba & Hanks Beef, said he was lucky to retain power and water but has been impacted by the local feed vendors that are not in business due to power outages and transportation issues.
“Where’d we usually have trucks sent with tons of feed for our livestock, we are now buying every bag of feed we can find and are hand feeding them,” he said.
Many of Fries’ and Afflerbach’s customers said they had had issues purchasing household staples like milk, meats and eggs from larger grocers in the area. For them, the solution is to buy local.
“I have about 100 chickens that can put out five eggs each a week,” Afflerbach said. “Even then, I sold through all my eggs within an hour of getting here.”
For Fries, ground beef has been popular since the storm hit.
“Fresh meat is selling out in most places, but we still have it in stock,” he said. “We are glad to offer it for those having a hard time finding it elsewhere.”
Some shoppers stopped in to stock up on hard-to-find items, but others, like Victoria resident Cynthia Guathe, came to shop on impulse.
“We just drove by, and I was happy to see they were open despite everything,” she said. “It is good to see these shops are doing well.”
Meridith Byrd, manager for the farmers’ market, said the weekly event has rarely ever been canceled and showcases local farmers’ tenacity.
“Through thick and thin, rain and shine, we are still out here putting this on,” she said. “It is an excellent resource for the community and for those who want to shop local. I know the vendors are thankful for the support, especially in these crazy times.”
Organizers were ecstatic at the turnout by the time the market closed at 1 p.m.
“We sold more than 200 dozen eggs, untold pounds of meats, countless jars of jellies and pickles, and there was only ONE BOTTLE of wine left!” market organizers said in a post to Facebook. “Thank you to all of our customers who came out to support us today, we could not do this without you!”
