The South Texas Farm & Ranch Show continues to be the longest running (started in 1982) nonprofit regional farm and ranch show in South Texas and this year will enjoy its 37th year of success by providing quality, relevant, education for farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, and the general public.
Originally, the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show was organized by local volunteers and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Now, the show is managed by a group of dedicated volunteers and AgriLife Extension personnel who serve on the South Texas Farm & Ranch Show Committee.
Since its inception, the show has grown and continually provides scholarships to local and area high school students that are pursuing agriculture related degrees.
Since 1991, more than $300,000 of scholarship money has been awarded to more than 220 students in Victoria and surrounding counties.
In general, people in America are two and three generations removed from the family farm. Agricultural illiteracy is at an all-time high. Therefore, this year’s show will focus on agricultural advocacy to bring to the surface relevant, factual information about the agricultural industry.
The show will be Oct. 27-28 at the Victoria Community Center. Both days will feature keynote luncheon speakers including Dr. Jeff Hyde, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension on Oct. 27th and Bob McCan, manager of McFaddin Enterprises, will speak on Oct. 28th.
Hyde will present “Extension’s Changing Dynamics” and McCan will touch on “Beef Perception through the Eyes of A Cattleman.”
One of the biggest draws to the farm and ranch show is the Cattleman’s College, which will take place Oct. 27th. Speakers will focus on a variety of topics including grass identification, beef sustainability, pasture and forage management, beef perception, economics and marketing and much more.
Day 1 also offers a row crops segment featuring crops research, integrated pest management, herbicides and more. Finally, the day will conclude with wildlife sessions covering native plants for quail restoration, feral hog control, and managing rangeland for wildlife.
Starting early Oct. 28th will be a day dedicated to pesticide applicator recertification. All pesticide applicators including private, non-commercial, and commercial are required to get a certain number of continuing education units (CEU’s) to retain their license.
Topics for this day will include IPM strategies, ranch management solutions, pesticide compliance, pesticide laws and regulations, and water issues and readiness in agriculture.
Thursday morning, the show will also offer an opportunity for those wishing to obtain a pesticide applicator’s license from the Texas Department of Agriculture through the Pesticide Applicator Training program. This training is required before an applicant can sit for testing to receive a private applicators license. Only the training is offered for pesticide applicators. The test is administered by a third-party vendor of the Texas Department of Agriculture with those exams given off site.
The fee for the Pesticide Applicator Training is $10. Training materials can also be purchased for $40 at the show or at the Extension office. If you plan to attend this training, the show asks that you call the Victoria County Extension Office to ensure that we have adequate materials.
The South Texas Farm and Ranch Show is also known for a very diverse and informative trade show. This year is no exception. There will be about 100 booths displaying all kinds of agricultural information, equipment, and demonstrations. Farm and ranch equipment will be on hand for displays and demonstrations. Antique farm tractors and equipment will be available for viewing and pictures.
Registration for all the educational programs will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the main entrance to the Community Center and will cost $30/person/day and will include the lunch program.
Entrance into the trade show is free.
A total of 16 CEUs for private, non-commercial, and commercial pesticide applicators will be available in the two-day show.
For more information about the show call the Victoria County Office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension at 361-575-4581.
