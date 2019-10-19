The South Texas Farm & Ranch Show continues to be the longest running (started in 1982) nonprofit regional farm and ranch show in South Texas and this year will enjoy its 35th year of success by providing quality, relevant education for farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, and the general public.
Originally, the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show was organized by local volunteers and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Now, the show is managed by a group of dedicated volunteers and AgriLife Extension personnel who serve on the South Texas Farm & Ranch Show Committee.
Since its inception, the show has grown and continually provides scholarships to area high school students who are pursuing agriculture-related degrees. Since 1991, more than $250,000 of scholarship money has been awarded to more than 180 students in Victoria and surrounding counties. This year the show added the David Dierlam Memorial Scholarship as a tribute to Dierlam’s dedication to the show for many years until his death earlier this year.
In general, people in America are two to three generations removed from the family farm. Agricultural illiteracy is at an all-time high. Therefore, this year’s show will focus on agricultural advocacy to bring to the surface relevant, factual information about the agricultural industry.
The show will be Oct. 23-24 at the Victoria Community Center. Both days will feature keynote luncheon speakers including Ron Gill, livestock specialist and department head at Texas A&M University on Oct. 23. Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, attorney and Extension specialist, will speak on Oct. 24. Gill will present “Beef Labeling and what they mean” and Lashmet will touch on “Landowner Liability issues in Texas.”
One of the biggest draws to the farm and ranch show is the Cattleman’s College on Wednesday. Speakers will focus on a variety of topics including grass identification, beef sustainability, pasture and forage management, beef perception, screwworms, market outlook and much more. Day 1 also offers a row crops segment featuring industrial hemp production update, and crops research in the coastal bend. Finally, Day 1 will conclude with wildlife sessions covering native plants for quail restoration, feral hog control, and managing rangeland for wildlife.
Starting early Thursday, the day will be dedicated to pesticide applicator recertification. All pesticide applicators including private, non-commercial, and commercial are required to get a certain number of continuing education units (CEU’s) to retain their license. Topics for this day will include IPM strategies, ranch management solutions, pesticide compliance, pesticide laws and regulations, and water issues and readiness in agriculture.
If those topics are not of interest, there will be a hands-on presentation teaching backyard plant propagation techniques presented by Victoria County Master Gardeners.
On Thursday morning, the show will also offer an opportunity for those wishing to obtain a pesticide applicator’s license from the Texas Department of Agriculture through the Pesticide Applicator Training program. This training is required before an applicant can sit for testing to receive a private applicators license. Only the training is offered for pesticide applicators. The test is administered by a third party vendor of the Texas Department of Agriculture with those exams given off site.
The fee for the Pesticide Applicator Training is $20 and this will include a lunch ticket. Training materials can also be purchased for $40 at the show or at the Extension office. If you plan to attend this training, the show asks that you call the Victoria County Extension Office in advance to ensure that we have adequate materials.
This year, both days will once again have a feature concentrating on agricultural career exploration for area high school youth participating in agriculture classes or interested in a career in agriculture. Youth will be given the opportunity to hear presentations from various speakers in the agricultural industry, tour the grounds, and attend the luncheon program. The event is called “Inside Ag” career exploration. The program will be limited to the first 60 youth who sign up with their agricultural science teacher.
The South Texas Farm and Ranch Show is also known for a very diverse and informative trade show. This year is no exception. There will be about 150 booths displaying all kinds of agricultural information, equipment, and demonstrations. Farm and ranch equipment will be on hand for displays and demonstrations. Antique farm tractors and equipment will be available for viewing and pictures.
Registration for all of the educational programs will begin at 6:30 a.m. at the main entrance to the Community Center and will cost $20 and will include the lunch program. Entrance into the trade show is free.
For more information about the show, call the Victoria County Office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension at 361-575-4581.
