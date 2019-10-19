If you go WHAT: Coastal Bend crop research review WHERE: Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St. WHEN: 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday
Each year, Agrilife researchers puts on dozens of research trials exploring the traits of various crops in South Texas.
“Growers all have their own preferences as far as what traits they want,” said McGinty, an assistant professor and extension specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife, who has given previous talks.
This year, Agrilife Extension Agent Stephen Biles will present the talk.
Of the research completed each year, variety testing is perhaps the most popular among growers, McGinty said.
“We actually work with farmers and have them plant and harvest large replicated variety trials on all the major crops,” he said.
After companies release newly created crop strains, its up to agricultural experts such as McGinty to test those plants by growing them on real farmers’ land and documenting the results, he said.
“Varieties have a really short shelf life. A company might produce the latest and greatest for 2020, and within two or three years, that variety will be gone, and they will replace it with something else,” he said, adding, “We try to stay ahead of that.”
This year, McGinty said he expects farmers will find most interesting the results on canola, sorghum and cotton.
The findings from those tests, he said, serve as crucial information for farmers hoping to pick exactly the right crop for their growing needs.
“Typically, what you will see is a grower will look at our results and say, ‘If I want this particular herbicide trait, which variety has that and will provide me with the best yield,” he said.
Although crop development companies fund and conduct their own research, McGinty said, it’s the lack of bias in AgriLife’s trials that make them so valuable.
“When it comes from the person selling you the seed, it’s not quite as (valuable) as one where we can look at it in an unbiased way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.