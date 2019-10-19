Sandbur and King Ranch Bluestem are two of the most hated plants among Crossroads farmers and ranchers.
“It has become a major, major problem,” said Joshua McGinty, assistant professor and extension specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife, specifically of Bluestem.
Wednesday morning, McGinty will lead a presentation titled “Pasture and Hay Field Weed Management Alternatives,” in which he will present the latest research findings on killing and controlling weeds.
Like last year, he anticipated focusing this year’s talk on Sandbur and King Ranch Bluestem.
Despite ongoing research, McGinty said controlling the weeds, especially Bluestem, continues to prove difficult.
“But it’s not for a lack of effort. There are a lot of folks who have been working on this for a long time,” he said.
King Ranch Bluestem is a hardy perennial grass that was introduced to Texas as a means of erosion control.
Eradicating the plant and suppressing its seedlings with herbicides is possible, he said, but replanting after can be tricky.
“If a producer does want to go to war with Bluestem, ... we might have a couple viable strategies. It can be expensive unfortunately,” he said, adding, “There’s a short list of species that you could plant on that field that might be competitive enough with Bluestem to actually make something.”
While Sandbur may be weaker than Bluestem, its hard-to-kill seeds can remain buried for years before sprouting again, he said.
McGinty said he would speak about various methods for cultivating grass while keeping Sandbur seeds at bay.
While McGinty said herbicides still remain a primary way of controlling weeds, he added that alternative methods, such as seeding tactics and the introduction of competitive plants may also be of use to farmers and ranchers.
“We’re looking at some other options, not just chemical control,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.