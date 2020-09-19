September is Family Mealtime month. Research shows that compared to children who seldom participate in family meals, children who sit down to regular family meals consume more fruits, vegetables and fiber. These children consume less soda, fried foods, and eat less heart-damaging saturated and trans-fats. Families that eat together also have more time and opportunities to communicate and build stronger relationships. Research found that these children who participate in family mealtime tend to perform better academically.
Benefits of Family Mealtime
Families can experience the positive benefits of family meals by eating together at least four to five times per week:
• If possible, start eating meals together as a family when your kids are young. This way, it becomes a habit.
• Plan when you will eat together as a family. Write it on your calendar.
• During the meal, focus on each other. Turn off the television. Take phone calls later.
• Talk about fun and happy things and make mealtime stress-free.
• Encourage your child to try foods but do not lecture or force your child to eat.
Involve Your Children in Family Mealtime
A good way to get young children excited about new foods and healthy eating is to get them involved in the kitchen. Young children like to imitate their parents, and this is especially true during meal planning and food preparation.
Young children can:
• Wipe and help set the table
• Select fruits or vegetables for the meal
• Rinse vegetables and fruits
• Snap green beans
• Stir pancake batter
• Help assemble a pizza and make sandwiches.
Parents need to remember some safety tips when children are in the kitchen:
• Cook with pots and pans on the back burners.
• Keep hot dishes where children cannot touch or pull them down on top of themselves.
• Children should not remove cooked food from the microwave.
• Keep knives and other sharp objects out of children’s reach.
AgriLife would like to remind you to never underestimate the benefits of family mealtime. Registration for the Victoria County 4-H Food and Nutrition project is open. Children in this program are taught cooking skills, food safety, and meal preparation. For more programs on healthy cooking, meal planning, and MyPlate, contact me at the Victoria County Extension Office at 361-575-4581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.