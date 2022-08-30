Jason Banta, Extension Beef Cattle Specialist in Overton, wrote an excellent review of considerations when purchasing alternative feed supplements. The review includes safety of the feedstuff, who is feeding it, how it is to be fed, nutrient imbalances, chemical and biological contamination, cost per unit of nutrient, and supply.
Rice byproducts include rice hulls, rice bran, and rice mill feed (mixture of rice bran and ground rice hulls). Rice hulls have a low nutrient content and should be used sparingly. Rice bran is made by removing the outer layer of brown rice. If fed, it needs added calcium to correct a deficiency. Rice bran is about 27% digestible starch which can cause acidosis or founder if fed improperly. Likely these have all been used at some time, the point is to be aware of the limitations of the feeds.
Corn byproducts are produced from either dry or wet milling processes. Wet milling primarily produces corn syrup, corn starch, and corn oil while corn gluten feed, corn gluten meal and corn germ meal are byproducts. Dry milling produces ethanol, with solubles and distillers’ grains produced as byproducts. Corn gluten feed is a high energy, moderate protein feed used in many rations, but it requires a high calcium low phosphorus mineral. Sulfur levels can be high too. Corn gluten has a high level of digestible starch so care in feeding it is necessary.
Corn distillers’ grains are higher in ether extract (a measure of fat or energy), protein, neutral detergent fiber (NDF), and energy compared to corn gluten feed. Since the starch is removed, the concentration of the remaining nutrients is increased 300%. Aflatoxin can be concentrated. There is lowered risk of acidosis and founder, but sulfur and calcium to phosphorus levels need to be considered.
Several oilseeds are used to supplement grazing cattle. If the oil is removed from the seed, the meal is used as a protein supplement. Whole oilseeds contain high levels of energy due to the oil content and moderate levels of protein. Oilseeds include cottonseed, soybeans, sunflower, flax (linseed), peanuts and canola (rapeseed). Both cottonseed and soybeans include the whole seed or bean, meal, and hulls. Whole soybeans should not be fed to open cows, while soybean hulls can cause acidosis and founder since they are highly digestible.
When grazing gets short, we all look for supplements to offset the lack of grass or hay but may not consider the drawbacks of alternative feed sources. Contact your local County Extension Office if you would like to have a copy of his paper.
