The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Audubon Texas are now accepting applications for the Bird City Texas Program’s community certification. Communities selected each year must meet certain criteria showing how their city is working to protect birds and their habitat.
The BCT program, which recognizes the work communities are doing in the name of bird conservation, awards towns with the certification of “Bird City” based on accomplishments in three categories: community education and engagement, habitat management and improvement and threat removal to help birds.
Four communities were certified in January during BCT’s inaugural year: Bastrop, Dallas, Houston and Port Aransas.
BCT partners used feedback from the pilot year to streamline and improve the 2020 application process for communities pursuing certification in early 2021. Additional resources are available on the Bird City Texas webpage. Communities interested in the certification are encouraged to review the information on the How to Apply webpage.
When birds benefit, people do too.For more information go to the parks and wildlife's FAQ page for more information on how Bird City Texas can help communities statewide.
