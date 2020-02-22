Every Thursday for six weeks, amateur singers belted out songs on stage at Dodge City in qualifying rounds for the finals at the Victoria Livestock Show. The finals will start at 2 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden at the Victoria Community Center Annex.
Amateur is defined as someone who has not been paid in the past five years to sing, and this is the fifth year the qualifying rounds have been hosted at Dodge City, said Carlos Salas, owner of the bar.
The winner will receive $1,000, and the next four places will receive cash prizes as well. Second- through fifth-place winners will receive $500, $300, $200 and $100, in descending order.
Each week, three judges selected the top three contestants from the karaoke qualifying rounds to go to the finals. Two wildcards allowed them to send four on a couple of Thursdays during the competition.
“Sometimes we have a lot of talented people one week, and the judges wish they had that extra one to send someone for a chance to win $1,000,” Salas said. “Once you make it, you’re in, and it doesn’t cost anything to compete. If you don’t make it one week, you can come back the next.”
The singers were judged on the complexity of their song choice, stage presence, audience participation and vocal performance.
“It is about your voice being good but also about getting up and having a good time,” said Shanda Salas, Carlos Salas’ wife.
A total of 20 contestants will proceed to the finals. The top five performers will sing again to determine their places in the winning lineup. A tie will call for a sing-off.
“They sing what we have in our library, and if we don’t have it, we try to get it,” Salas said. “Not all songs are available for licensed karaoke.”
Unlike past years when Dodge City has hosted rounds every Thursday until the livestock show, this year, the club will make the last Thursday before finals available for the contestants to practice.
The judges include Mark Zepeda, the lead singer for the Texas Continentals; Ronnie Glover, the general manager of Townsquare Media, which owns radio stations in Victoria; and Tiffanie Villarreal, an employee at UPS. This is Villarreal’s third year to judge. She represents the everyday music lover who likes watching musical performances.
“We want some change and some consistency (with the judges),” Carlos Salas said. “It’s good to have that mix … I might think someone sang so good and someone with an ear might think he was pitchy. It’s good to have that balance.”
Two guest judges will help with the selection at the finals.
“We had some very talented singers right out of the gate this year,” said Shanda Salas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.