Attendees will have the chance to learn more about native seed restoration efforts during a lecture from Doug Jobes, the assistant director for the Coastal Prairie Native Seed Project.
The project is part of the Texas Native Seeds program, which is basted at the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Jobes said. There are six projects underneath the project: Coastal Prairie Native Seed, Central Texas Native Seed, East Texas Natives, Permian Basin-Panhandle Native Seed, South Texas Natives and West Texas Native.
“Texas Native Seeds is a research based entity that focuses on developing native seed sources for restoration and reclamation,” Jobes, 39, said.
Jobes has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in wildlife ecology management from Oklahoma State University. Before joining the Texas Native Seeds project, Jobes worked with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in Lavaca, Jackson, DeWitt and Goliad counties.
Though Jobes has attended the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show several times, this will be his first time speaking at the annual event.
“There is an interest in developing some of these native sources for various uses, like wildlife habitat,” he said.
Jobes said he will talk about the Texas Native Seeds programs and the Coastal Prairie Native Seed project.
Part of his job is to evaluate native species by collecting seeds from remnant prairie grasslands, growing the seeds and choosing the seeds that perform well.
“The goal is for those seeds to be picked up by commercial seed vendors and made available to the public,” Jobes said.
Those who are interested in restoration and reclamation of native seeds are encouraged to attend.
