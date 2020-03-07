Recently, I have been getting calls on ball moss in trees and shrubs. Most of the time, folks are convinced that the ball moss is killing the plant. Healthy trees and shrubs are not killed by ball moss.
Ball moss is an epiphyte, that is, it derives its nutrition from the air not from the plant. For example, we all have seen ball moss growing on an electrical power line.
Ball moss causes a great deal of concern and in many cases is felt it may be involved in decline of trees. Trees heavily infested with ball moss have been observed to undergo a slow decline which generally occurs over a three — five year period.
It is suggested that the ball moss is smothering out the lower limbs of the trees, thus weakening them, allowing secondary organisms to enter and eventually kill the trees.
Ball moss is spreading in Texas, apparently moving in an eastward direction toward the Louisiana border. Ball moss originally was associated with the counties enclosed within a rectangle formed by drawing a line from Houston to Waco to Del Rio, and then to Victoria. Trees in this area of Texas have been found to be severely infested with this plant.
As the young plant grows, it develops hold fasts which attach firmly to the tree. There are no haustoria formed. According to Webster’s Dictionary – haustoria is a slender projection from the root of a parasitic plant, such as a dodder, or from the hyphae of a parasitic fungus, enabling the parasite to penetrate the tissues of its host and absorb nutrients from it, such as in the case of mistletoe.
The control for the epiphyte was developed by the Extension and Research staff at Texas A&M. It involves the use of a copper fungicide; any product with Copper Hydroxide as the active ingredient. These products have been used with good success for the control of ball moss in result demonstrations.
When controlling ball moss, it is important that you cover all of the moss with the spray solution. Trees that are heavily infested with ball moss should be resprayed 12 months later. Applications made in the spring have proven to be much more effective than those made in the fall. It is concluded from observations from result demonstrations that for spray applications to be effective, they must take advantage of the spring rains and the normal uptake of the organisms. The copper is taken into the plant and results in eventual death. Another method of control is baking soda. It may be purchased in large bags from your local feed store for this purpose. It is applied at the rate of 50 lbs. to 100 gallons of water. Remember to thoroughly saturate the ball moss.
The ball moss will be dead, yet it will hold onto the tree to the hold fasts. It will, in most cases, take around 18 months for these hold fasts to decay sufficiently in order for the ball moss to be blown from the tree. Ball moss, once it has been killed, will become dark gray in color and the “leaf like” structures will point downward rather than be in an upright position.
Ball Moss Control Schedule
1. Treat in early spring (February – April)
2. Use a Copper Hydroxide (4-6 pounds per 100 gallons of water) or 50 pounds of baking soda per 100 gallons of water. Apply at a rate of 1-2 gallons of water per foot of tree height.
3. Retreat any tree with signs of active ball moss after 12 months.
Please call the Victoria County Extension Office at 361-575-4581 with questions or if you need more information.
Source: Article, Ball Moss, Kerr County Extension Office, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
