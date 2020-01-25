The Special Livestock Show started back in February 2016. It was hosted during the Victoria Livestock Show and allowed special needs youth of the community to pair up with 4-H and FFA members to have the opportunity to show an animal at the livestock show. They either got paired with a lamb or a goat.
Volunteers got together and realized that this was such a short experience for the youth and wanted to do more. The Show Buddy Mentor Program was then developed. This program let us pair the “show buddies” or special needs youth up with their “mentors” or 4-H and FFA members months in advance before the Special Livestock Show. We also allowed cattle and rabbits to be animals of choice for the buddies.
The program allowed the show buddies to come out to the mentor’s house and get hands-on experience with the animal: feeding, bathing, brushing, walking or just a simple touch. We also wanted the show buddies to feel more confident and prouder as if it was their own project when it came time for the Special Livestock Show down the road.
On the flip side, we wanted mentors to be able to develop a different perspective of their projects. Livestock showing is extremely competitive and so many times 4-H and FFA members get wrapped up in the competition aspect. So, being able to teach and mentor another youth about their project naturally leads to that “AH-HA” moment as to why they are doing it in the first place.
We will be hosting a “Meet the Animals” at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Pole Barn, located at the back of the Victoria Community Center. If you have or know a special needs youth who would like to participate please come and sign up. If you are a 4-H or FFA member who is interested, you may come as well and maybe we can get you paired up that same day.
For any questions about this event and program, please call me at the Victoria County Extension Office, 361-575-4581
