With the tropics heating up, now is the time to make sure you and your family, including pets, have enough food and water on hand in case a disaster strikes.
“A general rule of thumb is to plan for at least three days of food and water,” said Jenna Anding, food and nutrition specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. In areas prone to heavy flooding that time may need to be extended to seven or 10 days.
For water needs, plan on at least 1 gallon of water per person (fluid needs and personal hygiene) and pet per day, Anding said. If there are pregnant women, family members with illness or during the hot summer months, plan for a minimum of 2 gallons per person and pet.
The easiest and most reliable way to take care of emergency water needs is to buy commercially bottled water. Store the bottles at room temperature (or cooler), out of direct sunlight, off the floor, and away from harmful chemicals. Although some bottles may contain a “best-by” date, the International Bottled Water Association (www.bottledwater.org) notes that you can safely drink the water after that date as long as the water has been stored properly.
As far as food supplies go, choose those that do not require refrigeration or cooking, as power loss is common during disasters.
“Talk with family members when making your emergency food supply to make sure you are including foods that will be eaten,” Anding said. Smart choices for an emergency food supply include ready-to-eat canned meats (tuna and chicken), canned pasta, protein and energy bars, dried fruit, peanut butter and jelly, crackers, canned juices and milk, nuts and seeds, dry cereal and granola and crackers.
If there are infants in the family, don’t forget about their needs which may include formula and baby food.
Be sure to have a manual can opener, paper towels and plates, re-sealable bags, scissors and hand sanitizer available. Store emergency food supplies in a covered container and rotate every 4 to 6 months to assure quality.
Being prepared now can help you stay resilient if a disaster strikes. Don’t wait until the last minute to prepare for an emergency. Having a plan in place and supplies on hand will allow you to focus your energy on other things when and if a disaster strikes.