Beef prices slowly drop as cattle production increases, but that’s not unusual, said David Anderson, a professor in the department of agriculture economics at Texas A&M University in College Station.
Anderson will present his perspective on the cattle and calf industry for the third year at the annual South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
He said there is lots going on in the industry. Over the last several years there has been a steady increase in cattle and beef production which is not unusual. The increase in production correlates with the lower prices.
“That’s not unusual in the cattle industry. It’s a cyclical industry,” Anderson said. “We’re sort of at peak numbers which means pretty low prices.”
In response, ranchers will get to a point where they lose money and start producing less. That will then help boost the prices of cattle, but the industry is not to the point yet, Anderson noted.
Historically, that cycle is not unusual, but looking at the short-term it may come as a shock, he said.
“The whole cycle will start all over again,” Anderson said.
He plans to discuss that cycle along with tariffs, exports to China and fake-meat substitutes like the Impossible Burger. He said the vegetarian-alternative meats have not been around long enough for it to be clear if they will impact cattle production and sales.
“The fake meat deal,” Anderson laughed. “They generate a lot of excitement and a lot of headlines, but compared to the rest of the meat complex their total sales are really small.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.