Aug. 9, there was a fire at the Tyson beef processing plant in Holcomb, Kan. No one was seriously injured, but the plant, which slaughtered and processed 6,000 steers and heifers per day into beef, is closed indefinitely.
Tyson plans to rebuild, but no date has been set. The cattle that were harvested at the plant represented about 6% of the U.S. total.
So, why does this matter? The growth portion of the cattle cycle may be winding down; the cowherd will peak about 32 million head next year, and about 34 million head of fed cattle will be processed in 2021. That is still a lot of cattle and a huge amount of beef, more than 27.5 billion pounds.
However, the last time we had that many cattle, we had the capacity to slaughter 50,000-70,000 head per week more than we do today. If another 30,000 head – the capacity of the Tyson plant – is added, that number becomes huge.
Other beef processing plants can slaughter some of the additional cattle, not likely all 6% and certainly not more than double that. This means plants will work longer hours, fed cattle will likely sit in feedyards waiting for a buyer (or, more realistically, space in a cooler), cattle will get even heavier, beef supplies will increase and prices for all cattle could begin to slip even more. Exports will certainly help to both reduce the supply and improve prices received up and down the marketing chain.
Certainly, profitability has narrowed for cow-calf producers from the heady years of 2014 and 2015, with record margins then of $400-$500 per head, according to Cattle-Fax, but 2019 and 2020 are projected to be about $100 on average. Feedyards will become profitable, but the biggest winner will be the beef processors who, after several years of losses, have started to recoup profits over the past five years.
So, what does this mean to cow-calf producers along Gulf Coast? Pay attention to what and how you produce. Profitability will depend on producing calves of the breeding and management desired – perhaps required is a better word – by buyers. These include steers – yes, castrate bulls – and feeder heifers that are moderate to large in frame and well-muscled up to a point, have a color pattern that doesn’t receive discounts (they don’t have to be black) and are healthy-looking and prepared to travel and move to either grass or a feedyard.
Group your calves by age and weight; consider a controlled breeding season to help with this.
Selling calves as a group usually brings higher prices per pound than for those sold as singles, but they must be uniform. Consider asking your marketing outlet what they prefer or require, creating value and following through with documentation.
When there are plenty of calves for buyers to choose from, they can get pretty picky pretty quickly, and the result is lower prices for calves with less desirable characteristics. Following a calf marketing and management plan can help avoid discounts and might even be paid a premium in the upcoming market.
