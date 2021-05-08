I know everyone is familiar with advertisements that promote the quality of various products and the seals of safety and approval that many of us look for when purchasing them. Assurance of quality (workmanship, durability, safety) are important in purchases and in creating brand loyalty even when the product is more expensive.
About 20 years ago, a group of Texas cattle and beef producers decided to create exactly such a program for beef produced in Texas, the Texas Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Program for Cow Calf and Stocker Operators. The Texas BQA Program is a partnership with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, the Texas Beef Council, and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Texas Cattle Feeders Association has had a BQA program for its members since 1991.
The program was designed to formally educate cattle raisers and beef producers in the best management practices (BMPs) involved in beef that was safe and of high quality while improving management practices that might affect the land or the environment. Attendees at the meetings would get a certificate of attendance (good for three years), be encouraged to work more closely with their veterinarian, develop a herd health guide for the cattle operation, and attend future meetings to obtain “quality credits.”
Beef safety BMPs ensure there are no residues in beef due to use of antibiotics (for sick cattle), medicated feeds, chemicals (herbicides and pesticides) and feed contaminants (molds and aflatoxin). Other beef safety BMPs cover proper needle selection and use. Beef quality BMPs include genetic selection of cattle, purchase and use of animal health products, cattle processing, nutritional management, and culling and marketing of cows and bulls.
The third section on Environmental Quality (later renamed Stewardship) covers forage or grazing management; soil fertility; pesticide use, storage, and disposal; water quality; dead animal disposal; and cattle handling. This last topic was recently expanded a few years ago into the fourth major section, Cattle Handling and Management, which includes the BMPs of cattle behavior, facilities design, cattle working and transportation.
Initially, these were day-long events, but they are now held in about a two- to three-hour period. They are not as in-depth as a normal educational program. They do not go into detail. They are designed to cover the BMPs. If someone wants more information on a practice or practices, then they need to attend an educational program designed to address that topic or topics.
At one time, over 12,000 had attended these training sessions in person and one of the very first was held in Victoria in 2001. A few years ago, an “online” BQA training was added. Both “in-person” locations and “online” training are accessible at the website texasbeefquality.com or you can contact your local County Extension Agent.
