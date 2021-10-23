The McCan family has owned and operated McFaddin Ranch in the Crossroads nearly as long as the Crossroads has existed.
The origins of McFaddin Ranch can be traced all the way back to 1877, when James McFaddin established it on his property at Refugio County's Melon Creek. Today, the ranch has spread out, covering 75,000 acres in parts of Bee, Refugio and Victoria counties, and Bob McCan — McFaddin's descendant — is the fifth-generation rancher at its head.
McCan will be a guest speaker at the upcoming South Texas Farm and Ranch Show on Oct. 28.
McCan will discuss beef sustainability at a luncheon on the Farm and Ranch Show's second, final day, said Greg Baker, a Calhoun County extension agent. McCan has also accumulated numerous awards and accolades within the cattle industry for both his ranching and conservation efforts, according to Texas A&M University-Kingsville's King Ranch Institute.
Sustainability in the beef industry is a concern of McCan's, and he has — like the generations of McFaddin ranchers before him — diversified his operations to ensure the ranch is sustainable, McCan said in an interview with the Ranch House Journal.
"I have tried to continually improve and diversify our operation, so that it is not only environmentally sustainable, but it also has to be economically sustainable," McCan said in the interview.
McCan has diversified his ranching operations by making sure that cattle are not the only area of focus.
McFaddin Ranch offers hunting leases with access to whitetail deer, quail and dove, as well as day hunts from a hunting lodge, according to the McFaddin Ranch website. They also raise working ranch horses and ponies for polo matches.
Previous generations at McFaddin Ranch achieved that diversity through a special breed of cattle developed at the ranch, according to the McFaddin Ranch website.
The breed, known as Victoria Braford, is a unique mix of one quarter Brahman cattle and three quarters Hereford cattle.
Land-use conservation is an important cause that McCan has taken up, as he worries that when properties divide and become fragmented, those fragments often leave the agriculture industry, according to a 2019 interview with the Advocate.
“As those properties get divided and fragmented, most of the time they go out of agriculture,” McCan said in a 2019 interview with the Advocate. “We’ve been in Victoria for a long time and operating this ranch for a long time, so we want to continue to do so.”
