Brazil competes with the U.S. for soybean and corn international markets. The USDA projects the U.S. will lose its leadership in corn exports to Brazil.
In the last two years, U.S. corn exports have dropped by 30%, from 69.8 million tons in 2021 to 48.9 million tons in 2023.
Meanwhile, Brazil’s trade will reach 50 million tons this year, totaling a 138% export growth during the same period. However, even with a 5% reduction in area and 9% in harvest, the U.S. will produce substantially more corn than Brazil, 348.7 million tons against 125 million tons from the emerging country.
As the largest corn importer, China alters the dynamics of this market. The Asian country authorized importing the commodity from Brazil in November 2022, buying 1.1 million tons in the last two months of 2022 alone (Secex). The two leading suppliers for the Chinese market are the U.S. (15 million tons) and Ukraine (3 million tons). In the last three years, China has had consecutive cuts in imports and forecast a record harvest domestically. However, the disputes between China vs. the U.S. and Ukraine vs. Russia snarls the supply chain, paving the way for Brazil to gain market share.
The U.S. corn export surplus may gradually decrease because some farmers could plant soybeans to supply the green diesel industry. If confirmed, the bet on green biodiesel (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil — HVO) in Europe and the U.S. will change the world’s grain matrix, accentuating the oil market’s impacts on soybean prices and expanding the commodity’s domestic acreage. Therefore, it leaves room for Brazil to meet the hypothetical gap in the international grain market since the country has two crop seasons per year, land and technology.
Brazil leads soybean production and export. USDA forecasts 92 million tons exported by the country this year, while the U.S. will ship 54.2 million tons. In other words, a 16% growth in Brazilian foreign sales and an 8% drop in American trade over the last year.
But Brazil’s cost of production rose 38% for the current crop season, according to Agro Itaú BBA, a leading Brazilian bank. The war in Ukraine’s effects on fertilizer prices helps explain the spike in input prices. Brazil relies heavily on the international fertilizer market to boost its production. In 2022, for example, the country imported 85% of the fertilizer consumed internally (Secex), paying 64% more for a volume 9% lower than the previous year.
If serving the domestic market generates more income for the farmer, losing international market share is fine.
Brazil has advantages such as the exchange rate and labor cost, but the American industry knows how to add value to corn and soybeans, targeting more sophisticated markets.
Furthermore, soybean meal is a by-product of biodiesel production. More biodiesel means more soybean meal, one of the main components for animal protein production.
Thus, an excess soybean meal drives feed costs downwards. As a result, local consumers may pay less for meat.