Regardless of the arrangements for the upcoming school year, some things will stay the same.
Making sure students eat a healthy breakfast, either at home or school will always be important. A healthy breakfast can help optimize learning and help children maintain a healthy weight.
The breakfast should include foods that contain immune-supporting nutrients.
A healthy breakfast should include, but is not limited to, the following components:
- Whole grains such as oats, whole wheat bread or quinoa
- Lean protein such as eggs or turkey sausage
- Fruit or vegetables such as berries, bananas, broccoli or spinach
These breakfast components assist our bodies with day-to-day bodily functions. Whole grains give us energy and fiber. Protein helps to keep us full longer, and fruit and vegetables provide us with vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. The combination of foods is going to make sure the children stay satisfied throughout the day and will keep them energized and focused.
To make breakfast quick and easy, follow the recommendations below:
- Plan it out — Planning is key when it comes to breakfast. Create a menu of breakfast options for the week. When shopping, stick to these foods to help reduce the chance of choosing unhealthy options and to save you time and money.
- Prepare the night before – If time is limited in the morning, we tend to choose the first foods we see, which may not always be the healthiest. This can be avoided by either preparing the entire week’s meals or simply prepare portions of your breakfast to save you time.
- Visit Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Dinner Tonight program- Dinner Tonight offers delicious and budget-friendly recipes that your family is sure to love. Dinner Tonight has various healthy breakfast options such as their Greek yogurt banana and blueberry pancakes or breakfast burrito, which are great and include whole grains, protein, fruits and vegetables. To learn more about the recipes, visit https://dinnertonight.tamu.edu
For more on eating a healthy breakfast or additional nutrition information contact me at 361-575-4581.
