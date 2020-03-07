The 35th annual Dewitt County All Breed Bull and Female Sale was recently held in Cuero.
The high-volume buyers were Harvey Mueller, of Yorktown; Herbie Maurer, of Katy; Ralph Ramsey Jr., of Goliad; Dustin Krueger, of Stockdale; and James Meischen, of Cuero, according to a news release from the DeWitt County AgriLife Extension Office.
In the bull division, of the 29 bulls, 25 sold for a gross of $76,200, and an average of $3,048. The average shows an increase of $258.34 over the 2019 sale. The other four did not sell at the decision of the owners.
Broken down by breed, of the 10 Charolais, nine sold for an average of $ 3,327.78. Of the four Angus, three sold for an average $ 3,416.67, while the two Brangus averaged $3,100 and the one SimAngus sold for $2,500.
In the Hereford breeds, the one horned Hereford sold for $2,500, while the three polled Herefords averaged $3,433.33.
In the Brahman breed, of the six Brahmans, four sold for an average of $2,650.
The two Beefmaster bulls averaged $1,950.
The high seller was the polled Hereford owned by RDR Cattle, Randy and Deanna Roeder, of Seguin. It sold for $4,400.
In the pairs division, 42 lots sold for a gross of $92,050, and an average of $2,191.67. The average is a decrease from last year of $18,09.
The high seller was Robert and Lorna Herman or Yoakum, who had two lots of polled Herefords that sold for $2,600 per lot.
In the bred heifers division, 65 lots sold for a gross of $102,525 and an average of $1,577.31, and an increase of $ 164.81 from 2019 sale.
High seller was M&M Cattle Company, owned by Marty Rosenquest, of Victoria, who sold two lots of F1 Braford for $ 2,000 per lot.
In the open heifer division, 62 lots sold for a gross of $78,875.00 and an average of $1,272.18 per lot, up $13.38 from last year.
High seller was Circle Bar Ranches, owned by Mark and Marilyn Hamilton and James and Melanie Janak, of Goliad. They sold two lots of F1 Braford for $ 1,700 per lot.
The sale was sponsor by DeWitt County Producers Association, Capital Farm Credit and Postive Feed Co.
