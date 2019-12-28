Learn how to produce honey and help save the bees by attending the 12th Annual Central Texas Beekeepers School on March 21 at Brenham High School in Brenham. The school is open to anyone interested in keeping bees or who wants to learn about bees.
The cost is $65 for the first adult and $60 for additional adults in the family. Cost for students (including college students) is $25. Children under the age of 12 attending classes with a parent are $10, according to a news release from the beekeepers group.
The school starts will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost of the school includes a catered barbecue meal with Blue Bell Ice Cream and a book with information about beekeeping. Door prizes will be given away and a drawing to give away complete bee hives will be held at 5 p.m.
To register or receive the group’s newsletter, visit centraltexasbeekeepers.org. For more information, call 979- 277-0411 or email: centraltexasbeekeepers@gmail.com.
The Central Texas Beekeepers meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Anyone interested in beekeeping is welcome at the meetings.
