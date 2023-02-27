The grand champion carcass steer sold for $24,000 at the Victoria Livestock Show auction.
Bidders got the total to $22,000. Then Mac Haik Ford added another $2,000 to the pot.
The $24,000 will be among the steer pot that is divided among the 35 exhibitors who entered the carcass steer competition.
Show officials were unable to determine who owned the carcasses because the identification tags were not kept with the carcasses at the slaughter house in Corpus Christi.
All money raised from the sale of the champion and reserve champion carcass steers plus the money the slaughter house will pay for the other meat will be divided among the carcass steer exhibitors.
