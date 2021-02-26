Jack Osburn, 9, held his lucky chicken close as he walked to the center of the arena where judging was taking place Friday.
He and his sister, Kayla Osburn, 12, entered their chickens in the broiler show at the Victoria Livestock Show facing dozens of other exhibitors.
“There is some tough competition out here,” said the duo’s mother, Melinda Osburn. “It says a lot about the Victoria show that the competition is this stiff.”
Jack, who attends Industrial Elementary West, and Kayla, who attends Industrial Junior High, are members of the Inez 4-H club. Despite the hard work and constant trials, the parents are ecstatic to have both of their children participating in the show.
His lucky chicken was one of more than 100 at the Osburns’ Inez home. The duo has tended to them over the last couple of months and notably through the recent winter storm.
“You learn a lot about your animal and about yourself when prepping for the show,” the mother said, who raised other poultry like turkeys in her youth. “You learn even more when a crazy winter storm comes, though, and you’ve lost water and or power.”
At the conclusion of the judging, Jack’s chicken was selected as the grand champion market broiler to much applause from his family on the sidelines.
“I also thought it was a pretty big bird,” Jack said while adjusting his black cowboy hat, revealing a smile. “I really thought I would be in third though, not first.”
Kayla placed eighth in market broilers and second in intermediate showmanship, where exhibitors field questions about their animal.
Donning their new shiny ribbons, the two left for the day with a pep in their step.
“Definitely a good day,” Jack said before making his way out of the community center.
