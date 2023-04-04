China is the largest meat market. The country consumed almost 100 million tons in 2021 (OECD). This represents 27% of the world's total and twice the U.S. amount. Pork is the primary meat source in China. But the demand for beef has been increasing. From 2012-2022, USDA shows domestic beef consumption in China growing from 6.7 million to 10.2 million metric tons, a 54% jump. But the per capita consumption remains low, 4.09 kg/person/year, compared with the U.S., 25.34 kg/person/year (OECD).
The growth in beef demand has been exceeding the domestic production expansion. As a result, the country's imports have skyrocketed. From 2012 to 2022, Chinese beef imports advanced by 3,511% (USDA). Indeed, 32% of the beef traded worldwide went to the country in 2022 (USDA). Yet, only some countries supply beef to China. Brazil leads with a 40% market share, followed by Argentina (15%), Uruguay (11%), Australia (9%), and New Zealand (8%).
Recently the United States signed a trade agreement with China. The 2020 Phase One Trade Agreement opened the Asian country market to American meat. Understanding the Chinese customer enhances our chances to expand our market share. McKinsey surveyed China and Western countries to untangle meat consumers' preferences and behaviors.
According to the survey, 57% of Chinese consumers eat meat regularly. A number close to the U.S. (60%) but higher than the U.K. (54%), Netherlands (50%) and Germany (40%). The three main reasons for not consuming meat are the following — health (47%), variety of diet (24%) and price (27%). Besides health, Western countries enumerated two other justifications: carbon emissions and animal welfare.
The most consumed meat in China is pork; 88% of respondents purchased the good over the previous month. Likewise, 66% bought beef — the same amount as Germany but less than the U.S. (85%). Moreover, Chinese consumers experienced an association between safety issues and pork meat. Thus, McKinsey's inquiry captured 28% of pork shoppers planning to reduce their purchases. Hence, a 6% drop in pork consumption in the Asian country.
According to the survey, beef premium price means quality for Chinese consumers. As a result, the consulting company forecasts an increase in beef consumption of 8% in the country. Antibiotics-free and pasture-raised displays sustainability appeal in both China and Western countries. Nevertheless, Chinese consumers don't focus on animal welfare and climate change. So, McKinsey doesn't see a relevant market for alternative meat.
Nowadays, China is the leading destination for U.S. beef. In 2022, we exported 1.7 billion to them, representing 10% of their imports (UN Comtrade). Drought and higher production costs squeezed the producer. But Chinese demand for American beef helped sustain prices. The overseas burgeon beef consumer markets can benefit our local ranchers.