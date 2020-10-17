The summer harvest is over for crop growers in the Crossroads, and it's already time to start looking at what seeds to buy for next year.
In the Coastal Bend Research Review presentation, local research by Josh McGinty, Stephen Biles and their other colleagues will help area growers decide what crop seed varieties and options are available, and most importantly, which ones the research suggests will perform best in the Crossroads.
Other important topics related to crop growth preparation will include research updates to pest management and herbicides specific to our region.
In addition to which seeds might yield well, a discussion on the tools that work well will be covered.
Biles has worked with different applications of pest and weed management through different types of spray nozzles and similar tools to help growers prepare for next year.
McGinty said sharing the successes and failures of certain research trials during the past year is important to help those in the agriculture business know what works and what does not. Major crops discussed will include grain sorghum, cotton and corn grown.
During the presentation's allotted time, there will be an opportunity for those who tune in to be part of a two-hour continuing education course on topics related to their presentation and pesticide applicator's license.
"A lot of this research gets done all across the nation, but when it's done here locally, it is a little different," Biles said. "It has a greater impact because it's done on our soils with our crops in our farmers' fields."
