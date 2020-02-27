About a dozen kids spun lassos in the air as they waited for their animals to be judged on the first official day of the Victoria Livestock Show.
On Thursday, almost a week after the show’s goat roping competition, there were no prizes to be won, but roping proved an effective way for kids to blow off steam before their animals went before the judges.
“It just gives us something to do while we’re up here,” said Carlie Parsons, a 15-year-old member of Heritage Homeschool 4-H. “It’s fixing to get pretty hectic.”
these kids showed that plastic cow what’s up pic.twitter.com/lr6BsKoa5W— Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) February 27, 2020
Carlie will compete in the commercial heifer and market steer divisions at this year’s stock show.
But before she enters the ring, she’ll keep practicing her roping like she does every year.
“It’s just something I do for fun, but you can use it on a ranch when you have to go and work cows,” Carlie said. “We all have fun competing against each other and trying to see who’s the best.”
On livestock show days, roping is a welcome reprieve for kids facing judgment on their hard work and the possibility of their animals dying in the ring.
That’s with the exception of 8-year-old Lorelei Walker, who said the latter possibility is no big deal. After her chicken died in her arms Thursday, she exited the judging panel excitedly yelling, “My chicken died in the ring!”
She said the situation is pretty common.
“They stress themselves out because they’re around a lot of people and that’s why they die,” Lorelei said. “I’ve always lived on a farm and it’s pretty common for a lot of those animals to die.”
Thursday, it was no big deal when her animal died because she came prepared with an alternate – another chicken.
The hard work put in by the kids who participate in the livestock show was celebrated Thursday by Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller, who announced a commissioners court resolution declaring Feb. 15 through March 2 to be official Victoria Livestock Show days.
In the future, David Maroney, whose kids were showing livestock Thursday, said he’d like for the kids’ hard work to be celebrated in another way – the creation of a dummy roping competition for kids to pass the time.
“All kids out here at the stock show love rodeo, sports and animals,” Maroney said. “If you got something like that, yes, they’d be interested.”
