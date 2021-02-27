Thirty-five contestants strutted, danced and quipped under stage lights Saturday as they vied for a spot on the Victoria Queen court.
The Victoria Community Center dome echoed with applause as retired teacher and community advocate Gary Moses and a previous Victoria Queen, Kaylee Henson, took the stage to host the event.
After introducing themselves, the contestants first donned Western wear meant to exemplify their personalities with many wearing bright colors, cowboy hats and jeans. Many boasted their experience with hunting, exhibiting livestock and general livestock-ready wardrobe.
Many of the contestants took their time to promote personal subjects and expressed their hopes to help others set an example for others.
“As your next Queen Victoria, I hope to let people know that they are enough and express the importance of mental health,” said Celeste Wager, 15.
Many contestants detailed their plans to go to college and pursue their dream careers with some hoping to become veterinarians and raise livestock. Others described various unrelated professions, including a baker, a professional dancer and aspirations to work at NASA.
“Some stiff competition out here tonight,” Henson said.
“It is a good thing we are not the judges,” Moses added. “Not an easy job at all.”
Next, the contestants speedily changed into formal wear for the next section of the pageant, the Young Queen Victoria Pageant.
“We need to have everyone back here to sees these gals,” Moses said to applause. “We pray that we will be here again next year and it be just like clockwork like it was before.”
Pageant winners could not be included in this story in time for publication.
