Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of DeWitt County, DeWitt County Beef and Forage Committee and Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture are sponsoring a 5-Hour CEU Event on Nov. 7.
The program will be at the Cuero VFW Hall, on U.S. 183 north of Cuero. Registration will be 7-8 a.m. with the program starting promptly at 8 a.m. Participants do not need to RSVP to attend this event; just be sure to show up early enough to allow time for registration.
Other financial sponsors for the event are the DeWitt County Producers Association and DeWitt County Farm Bureau.
Program topics and guest speakers include:
- Megan Clayton, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Range Specialist, who will speak on three topics – Planning a Prescribed Burn, Managing Invasive Bluestems and Sedges in Range and Pastures and Weed and Brush Control Products Update.
- Melissa Barton, pesticide inspector – Texas Department of Agriculture, Texas Pesticide Laws and Regulations.
- Joe Paschal, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Livestock Specialist, Beef Cattle Herd Nutrition – Supplementing During Winter Months, Beef Cattle Herd Health Management: Winterizing Your Cow Herd.
The program will conclude about 1:30 p.m. A $20 fee per person will be charged. Lunch will not be served, but light snacks will be provided throughout the morning.
Five CEU’s will be offered for private, commercial and non-commercial applicator license holders. If you have any questions, contact Anthony Netardus at the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.
People with disabilities who require an auxiliary aid, service or accommodation in order to participate in this meeting are encouraged to contact 361-275-0816 to determine how reasonable accommodations can be made.
