Corn supply outstrips demand. Then, prices are trending down. Trade and weather may envelop the corn market with surprises.
The United States Department of Agriculture projects a record corn production for the 2023-24 crop season. America will supply (stocks, production and imports) more than 16.7 billion bushels. Beginning stocks amounted to 1.42 billion bushels. The expected record production surpasses 15.2 billion bushels, representing an 11.2% increase over the last year. The expansion of yield and harvested area explains the all-time high production level. The harvested acreage increases to 84.1 million acres. Meanwhile, the yields reach 181.5 bushels/acre, another record.
USDA does not forecast the same growth for the demand side. The governmental agency foresees domestic use increasing by 3.6% to 12.38 billion bushels. Exports may leap 18.3%, totaling 2.1 billion bushels. As a result, corn use will total 14.48 billion bushels. The supply and demand difference points to ending stocks of 2.23 billion bushels, meaning a 56% increase over the last crop season.
The surge in stocks harbingers low prices. One good predictor of prices is the days of use on hand at the end of the marketing year. The measurement captures how long the stocks would last without further production. Below the benchmark of 40 days, the price goes up. Otherwise, the price goes down.
The days on hand corresponded to 38 days for the 2022-23 crop year. The seasonally adjusted prices hovered at $6.6/bushel. For 2023-24, the estimated days on hand gauge shows 57 days. Accordingly, the prices trend downward to $4.8/bushel. Corn prices are currently traded at about $6.0/bushel.
The overall weather condition is favorable to the U.S.. But the U.S. Drought Monitor displays the corn-producing region becoming drier over the months. The monitor shows areas with extreme and exceptional drought in Nebraska and Kansas. Both states account for 15-17% of U.S. corn.
El Nino climate pattern is now underway. It has been drying Chinese fields and boosting Brazilian production. Indeed, Brazil expects an 11% increase in corn output, reaching 4.9 billion bushels.
The two main destinations for U.S. corn are China and Mexico. Geopolitical issues make the U.S.-China relationship unpredictable. In 2022, American corn exports to China totaled $5.26 billion. In other words, over 70% of Chinese corn imports came from the U.S. Nevertheless, the figure will differ this year because China is diversifying. The country is buying more from Brazil. Mexico plans to ban imports of genetically modified corn. First, for human consumption and then, gradually, for animal feed. Washington will dispute the restriction under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Since corn supply will increase more than use, prices tend to be lower. Uncertainty looms over trade. But the weather paves the way for record-breaking production and yield. Corn is an essential ingredient in cattle feed. Thus, ranchers may have lower costs to rebuild their herds.